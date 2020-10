Early 2022 Disney Cruise Line Itineraries Released!

If you've been waiting for the release of early 2022 Disney Cruise Line itineraries, today's your lucky day. DCL has sailings with dates through early May 2022, and cruises can be booked for select guests beginning October 19th.

Platinum, Gold or Silver Castaway Club members can book early 2022 itineraries before they go on sale to the public on October 22nd, 2020. Guests will be able to book early 2022 sailings during a particular booking window:

October 19th, 2020: Platinum Castaway Club members

October 20th, 2020: Platinum and Gold Castaway Club members

October 21st, 2020: Platinum, Gold and Silver Castaway Club members

October 22nd, 2020: All guests

Disney Vacation Club members, Adventures by Disney Insiders or Golden Oak Club members will also be allowed to book the early 2022 itineraries before they are offered to the general public:

Golden Oak Club members – Begins October 19th, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Disney Vacation Club members and Adventures by Disney Insiders – Begins October 21st, 2020 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time

Early 2022 itineraries are below:

The Caribbean

4-, 5-, 6-, or 7-night sailings are available in the sun and fun of the Caribbean with itineraries that include popular ports of call.

WESTERN CARIBBEAN



2022 Disney Wonder 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Galveston: 1/6, 1/10, 1/20, 1/24, 1/28



Day 1: Galveston, Texas

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Cozumel, Mexico

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Galveston, Texas



2022 Disney Wonder 4-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from New Orleans: 2/14, 2/24, 2/28



Day 1: New Orleans, Louisiana

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Cozumel, Mexico

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: New Orleans, Louisiana



2022 Disney Magic 5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Miami: 1/8, 2/14, 3/5, 3/28, 4/2



Day 1: Miami, Florida

Day 2: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Cozumel, Mexico

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: Miami, Florida



2022 Disney Magic 5-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Miami: 1/22, 2/5, 3/19, 4/30



Day 1: Miami, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: George Town, Grand Cayman

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 6: Miami, Florida



2022 Disney Fantasy 6-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: 1/2



Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Costa Maya, Mexico

Day 4: George Town, Grand Cayman

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 7: Port Canaveral, Florida



2022 Disney Wonder 6-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from New Orleans: 2/2



Day 1: New Orleans, Louisiana

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: George Town, Grand Cayman

Day 5: Cozumel, Mexico

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: New Orleans, Louisiana



2022 Disney Wonder 6-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from New Orleans: 2/8



Day 1: New Orleans, Louisiana

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Cozumel, Mexico

Day 4: George Town, Grand Cayman

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: New Orleans, Louisiana



2022 Disney Fantasy 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: 1/29, 2/12, 3/12, 3/26



Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Cozumel, Mexico

Day 4: George Town, Grand Cayman

Day 5: Falmouth, Jamaica

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 8: Port Canaveral, Florida



EASTERN CARIBBEAN



2022 Disney Fantasy 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: 1/8, 1/22, 2/5, 2/19, 3/5, 3/19, 4/2, 4/16



Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Day 5: St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 8: Port Canaveral, Florida



2022 Disney Fantasy 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: 1/15, 4/9



Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Philipsburg, St. Maarten

Day 5: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 8: Port Canaveral, Florida



2022 Disney Fantasy 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: 2/26



Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Philipsburg, St. Maarten

Day 5: St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 8: Port Canaveral, Florida

The Bahamas

Sailing from Port Canaveral, Miami, Galveston, Texas or New Orleans. Select itineraries will take guests to sunny spots, including Castaway Cay, Disney's private island.

2022 Disney Dream 3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: 1/7, 2/4, 3/4, 4/1

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Port Canaveral, Florida

2022 Disney Dream 3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: 1/14, 1/21, 1/28, 2/11, 2/18, 2/25, 3/11, 3/18, 3/25, 4/8, 4/15, 4/22, 4/29

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 3: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 4: Port Canaveral, Florida

2022 Disney Magic 3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Miami: 5/5

Day 1: Miami, Florida

Day 2: Key West, Florida

Day 3: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 4: Miami, Florida

2022 Disney Dream 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: 1/3, 1/17, 1/31, 2/28, 3/14, 3/28, 4/11, 4/25

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 3: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Port Canaveral, Florida

2022 Disney Dream 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: 1/10, 2/7

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 3: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Port Canaveral, Florida

2022 Disney Magic 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Miami: 1/13, 1/27, 2/10, 3/10, 3/24, 4/7, 4/21

Day 1: Miami, Florida

Day 2: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 3: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Miami, Florida

2022 Disney Dream 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: 1/24, 2/14, 2/21, 3/21, 4/4, 4/18

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 4: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 5: Port Canaveral, Florida

2022 Disney Magic 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Miami: 2/24

Day 1: Miami, Florida

Day 2: Key West, Florida

Day 3: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Miami, Florida

2022 Disney Dream 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral with 2 Stops at Disney Castaway Cay: 3/7

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 5: Port Canaveral, Florida

2022 Disney Magic 5-Night Bahamian Cruise from Miami: 1/3, 1/17, 1/31, 2/19, 2/28, 3/14, 4/11, 4/25

Day 1: Miami, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Key West, Florida

Day 4: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 5: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 6: Miami, Florida

2022 Disney Magic 5-Night Bahamian Cruise from Miami: 4/16

Day 1: Miami, Florida

Day 2: Key West, Florida

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 5: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 6: Miami, Florida

2022 Disney Wonder 6-Night Bahamian Cruise from Galveston: 1/14

Day 1: Galveston, Texas

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Key West, Florida

Day 4: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Galveston, Texas

2022 Disney Wonder 6-Night Bahamian Cruise from New Orleans: 2/18

Day 1: New Orleans, Louisiana

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Key West, Florida

Day 4: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: New Orleans, Louisiana

Baja

Short or long sailings will be offered to Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas from San Diego, California.

2022 Disney Wonder 2-Night Baja Cruise from San Diego: 3/18

Day 1: San Diego, California

Day 2: Ensenada, Mexico

Day 3: San Diego, California

2022 Disney Wonder 4-Night Baja Cruise from San Diego: 3/30

Day 1: San Diego, California

Day 2: Catalina, California

Day 3: Ensenada, Mexico

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: San Diego, California

2022 Disney Wonder 4-Night Baja Cruise from San Diego: 4/13, 4/17

Day 1: San Diego, California

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: San Diego, California

2022 Disney Wonder 5-Night Baja Cruise from San Diego: 3/20, 3/25, 4/3, 4/8

Day 1: San Diego, California

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Ensenada, Mexico

Day 6: San Diego, California

Pacific Coast

Enjoy San Diego and San Francisco before heading to Canada, where you’ll have the chance to experience adventures through the cities of Victoria and Vancouver.

2022 Disney Wonder 5-Night Pacific Coast Cruise from San Diego ending in Vancouver: 4/21

Day 1: San Diego, California

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: San Francisco, California

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Victoria (British Columbia), Canada

Day 6: Vancouver (British Columbia), Canada

Panama Canal

Head out on a 14-night cruise from New Orleans to sun soaked California through the Panama Canal. Guests will visit beaches in Mexico, Grand Cayman and Colombia.

2022 Disney Wonder 14-Night Westbound Panama Canal Cruise from New Orleans ending in San Diego: 3/4

Day 1: New Orleans, Louisiana

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Cozumel, Mexico

Day 4: George Town, Grand Cayman

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: Cartagena, Colombia

Day 7: Panama Canal

Day 8: At Sea

Day 9: At Sea

Day 10: At Sea

Day 11: At Sea

Day 12: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Day 13: Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Day 14: At Sea

Day 15: San Diego, California

Hawai'i

Gardens and waterfalls wait to be explored, on cruises that whisk guests through the islands of Hawai'i.

2022 Disney Wonder 10-Night Hawaiian Cruise from Vancouver ending in Honolulu: 4/26

Day 1: Vancouver (British Columbia), Canada

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Nawiliwili, Hawai'i

Day 8: Nawiliwili, Hawai'i

Day 9: Kahului, Hawai'i

Day 10: Honolulu, Hawai'i

Day 11: Honolulu, Hawai'i

2022 Disney Wonder 10-Night Hawaiian Cruise from Honolulu ending in Vancouver: 5/6