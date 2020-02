Disney Cruise Line Announces Summer 2021 Itineraries and Booking Dates

Disney Cruise Line has just released new itineraries and departure dates for the Summer of 2021 with destinations throughout The Bahamas, the Caribbean, Alaska, Northern Europe, and The Meditteranean and Greek Isles.

If you’re currently a Platinum, Gold, or Silver Castaway Club member, take advantage of the opportunity to book the new cruises before they go on sale to the general public on February 28, 2020. You’ll be able to book Summer 2021 itineraries online or by phone during a designated booking window.

February 25, 2020: Platinum Members

February 26, 2020: Platinum and Gold Members

February 27, 2020: Platinum, Gold, and Silver Members

February 28, 2020: All Guests

If you’re currently a Disney Vacation Club Member, an Adventures by Disney Insider or a Golden Oak Club Member, you’re invited to enjoy the exclusive opportunity to book these new cruises via phone before they go on sale to the general public on February 28, 2020.

Golden Oak Club Members – February 25, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

– February 25, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Insiders – Begins February 27, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

If you book your Disney Cruise Line vacation through Dreams Unlimited Travel – the official sponsor of the DIS – you can receive an exclusive discount in the form of a shipboard credit plus a complimentary gift basket.







Western Caribbean

2021 Disney Fantasy 6-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: 6/6 and 6/20

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Cozumel, Mexico

Day 4: George Town, Grand Cayman

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 7: Port Canaveral, Florida

2021 Disney Fantasy 7-Night Western Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: 7/31, 8/14, 8/28, 9/11 and 9/25

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Cozumel, Mexico

Day 4: George Town, Grand Cayman

Day 5: Falmouth, Jamaica

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 8: Port Canaveral, Florida

Request a no-obligation quote from Dreams Unlimited Travel!

Eastern Caribbean

2021 Disney Fantasy 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: 6/26, 7/10, 8/7, 8/21, 9/4 and 9/18

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Tortola, British Virgin Islands

Day 5: St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 8: Port Canaveral, Florida







2021 Disney Fantasy 7-Night Eastern Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: 7/3

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Philipsburg, St. Maarten

Day 5: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 8: Port Canaveral, Florida

Request a no-obligation quote from Dreams Unlimited Travel!

Southern Caribbean

2021 Disney Fantasy 9-Night Southern Caribbean Cruise from Port Canaveral: 7/22

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Basseterre, St. Kitts

Day 5: Castries, St. Lucia

Day 6: St. John’s, Antigua

Day 7: St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Day 8: At Sea

Day 9: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 10: Port Canaveral, Florida

Request a no-obligation quote from Dreams Unlimited Travel!







Set sail on a tropical Bahamian getaway from Port Canaveral. Select itineraries will take you to a variety of tropical destinations, including Disney Castaway Cay.

2021 Disney Dream 3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: 6/4, 6/11, 6/18, 6/25, 7/2, 7/9, 7/16, 7/23, 7/30, 8/6, 8/13, 8/20, 8/27, 9/3, 9/10, 9/17 and 9/24

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 3: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 4: Port Canaveral, Florida

2021 Disney Fantasy 3-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: 6/17

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Port Canaveral, Florida

2021 Disney Fantasy 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: 5/29 and 6/2







Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 3: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Port Canaveral, Florida

2021 Disney Dream 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: 6/7, 6/21, 6/28, 7/5, 7/12, 7/26, 8/2, 8/9, 8/16, 8/23, 8/30, 9/6, 9/13, 9/20 and 9/27

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 3: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Port Canaveral, Florida

2021 Disney Dream 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: 6/14

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 5: Port Canaveral, Florida







2021 Disney Dream 4-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral: 7/19

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 3: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Port Canaveral, Florida

2021 Disney Fantasy 5-Night Bahamian Cruise from Port Canaveral with 2 Stops at Disney Castaway Cay: 7/17

Day 1: Port Canaveral, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 4: Nassau, The Bahamas

Day 5: Disney Castaway Cay

Day 6: Port Canaveral, Florida

Request a no-obligation quote from Dreams Unlimited Travel!

Take in the sights and sounds of Alaskan wildlife and beautiful glaciers when you visit “The Last Frontier.”

2021 Disney Wonder 5-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver: 7/7

Day 1: Vancouver (British Columbia), Canada

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Dawes Glacier, Alaska

Day 4: Ketchikan, Alaska

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: Vancouver (British Columbia), Canada

2021 Disney Wonder 7-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver: 5/17, 5/24, 5/31, 6/7, 6/14, 6/21, 7/12, 7/19, 7/26, 8/2, 8/9, 8/16, 8/23, 8/30 and 9/6

Day 1: Vancouver (British Columbia), Canada

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Dawes Glacier, Alaska

Day 4: Skagway, Alaska

Day 5: Juneau, Alaska

Day 6: Ketchikan, Alaska

Day 7: At Sea

Day 8: Vancouver (British Columbia), Canada

2021 Disney Wonder 9-Night Alaskan Cruise from Vancouver: 6/28

Day 1: Vancouver (British Columbia), Canada

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Ketchikan, Alaska

Day 4: Icy Strait Point, Alaska

Day 5: Juneau, Alaska

Day 6: Hubbard Glacier, Alaska

Day 7: Sitka, Alaska

Day 8: At Sea

Day 9: Victoria (British Columbia), Canada

Day 10: Vancouver (British Columbia), Canada

Request a no-obligation quote from Dreams Unlimited Travel!

Cruisers can explore Europe while experiencing the magic of Disney with a variety of destinations to explore.

2021 Disney Magic 7-Night Western Europe Cruise from Barcelona Ending in Dover: 7/23

Day 1: Barcelona, Spain

Day 2: Cartagena, Spain

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Vigo, Spain

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: La Havre (Paris), France

Day 7: Portland (Stonehenge), England

Day 8: Dover, England

2021 Disney Magic 7-Night Northern Europe Cruise from Dover: 8/28

Day 1: Dover, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Oslo, Norway

Day 4: Gothenburg, Sweden

Day 5: Copenhagen, Denmark

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Day 8: Dover, England

2021 Disney Magic 7-Night Norwegian Fjords Cruise from Dover: 9/4

Day 1: Dover, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Alesund, Norway

Day 4: Stavanger, Norway

Day 5: Eidfjord, Norway

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Day 8: Dover, England

2021 Disney Magic 7-Night British Isles Cruise from Dover: 9/11

Day 1: Dover, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Greenock, Scotland

Day 4: Dublin, Ireland

Day 5: Liverpool, England

Day 6: Cobh (Cork), Ireland

Day 7: Portland (Stonehenge), England

Day 8: Dover, England

2021 Disney Magic 8-Night Northern Europe Cruise from Copenhagen: 8/10

Day 1: Copenhagen, Denmark

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Helsinki, Finland

Day 4: St. Petersburg, Russia

Day 5: Tallinn, Estonia

Day 6: Visby, Sweden

Day 7: Stockholm, Sweden

Day 8: At Sea

Day 9: Copenhagen, Denmark

2021 Disney Magic 10-Night Northern Europe Cruise from Copenhagen Ending in Dover: 8/18

Day 1: Copenhagen, Denmark

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Tallinn, Estonia

Day 4: St. Petersburg, Russia

Day 5: St. Petersburg, Russia

Day 6: Helsinki, Finland

Day 7: Stockholm, Sweden

Day 8: At Sea

Day 9: Fredericia, Denmark

Day 10: At Sea

Day 11: Dover, England

2021 Disney Magic 11-Night Norwegian Fjords and Iceland Cruise from Dover Ending in Copenhagen: 7/30

Day 1: Dover, England

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Kirkwall (Orkney), Scotland

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: Reykjavik, Iceland

Day 6: Reykjavik, Iceland

Day 7: Akureyri, Iceland

Day 8: At Sea

Day 9: Alesund, Norway

Day 10: Eidfjord, Norway

Day 11: Kristiansand, Norway

Day 12: Copenhagen, Denmark

Request a no-obligation quote from Dreams Unlimited Travel!

Take a look at these 6- and 7-night cruises that include culturally rich destinations in Spain, Italy, and France — and 8-, 9- and 11-night cruises that include stops to beyond-stunning islands in the Greek Archipelago.

2021 Disney Magic 6-Night Mediterranean Cruise from Barcelona: 5/29

Day 1: Barcelona, Spain

Day 2: Cannes, France

Day 3: La Spezia (Florence, Pisa), Italy

Day 4: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

Day 5: Salerno (Pompeii), Italy

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Barcelona, Spain

2021 Disney Magic 6-Night Mediterranean Cruise from Barcelona: 7/17

Day 1: Barcelona, Spain

Day 2: Villefranche (Monte Carlo, Cannes, Nice), France

Day 3: Livorno (Florence, Pisa), Italy

Day 4: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

Day 5: Naples (Pompeii), Italy

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Barcelona, Spain

2021 Disney Magic 7-Night Mediterranean Cruise from Barcelona: 5/22

Day 1: Barcelona, Spain

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Naples (Pompeii), Italy

Day 4: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

Day 5: Livorno (Florence, Pisa), Italy

Day 6: Toulon (Provence), France

Day 7: At Sea

Day 8: Barcelona, Spain

2021 Disney Magic 7-Night Mediterranean Cruise from Barcelona Ending in Civitavecchia (Rome): 6/4

Day 1: Barcelona, Spain

Day 2: Cannes, France

Day 3: Ajaccio, France

Day 4: Genoa (Milan), Italy

Day 5: Livorno (Florence, Pisa), Italy

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: Naples (Pompeii), Italy

Day 8: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

2021 Disney Magic 8-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles Cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome): 6/11

Day 1: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

Day 2: Messina (Sicily), Italy

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Santorini, Greece

Day 5: Piraeus (Athens), Greece

Day 6: Mykonos, Greece

Day 7: At Sea

Day 8: Naples (Pompeii), Italy

Day 9: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

2021 Disney Magic 8-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles Cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome): 6/19

Day 1: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Kefalonia, Greece

Day 4: Mykonos, Greece

Day 5: Piraeus (Athens), Greece

Day 6: Santorini, Greece

Day 7: At Sea

Day 8: Naples (Pompeii), Italy

Day 9: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

2021 Disney Magic 9-Night Mediterranean with Greek Isles Cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome): 6/27

Day 1: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: Dubrovnik, Croatia

Day 4: Katakolon, Greece

Day 5: Mykonos, Greece

Day 6: Piraeus (Athens), Greece

Day 7: Santorini, Greece

Day 8: At Sea

Day 9: Naples (Pompeii), Italy

Day 10: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

2021 Disney Magic 11-Night Mediterranean Greek Isles Cruise from Civitavecchia (Rome) Ending in Barcelona: 7/6

Day 1: Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy

Day 2: Messina (Sicily), Italy

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: Santorini, Greece

Day 5: Mykonos, Greece

Day 6: Piraeus (Athens), Greece

Day 7: At Sea

Day 8: Naples (Pompeii), Italy

Day 9: Olbia (Sardinia), Italy

Day 10: La Spezia (Florence, Pisa), Italy

Day 11: Toulon (Provence), France

Day 12: Barcelona, Spain

Sail from Miami to Barcelona on the ultimate 2-week vacation at sea, featuring picturesque ports within Portugal, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

2021 Disney Magic 13-Night Eastbound Transatlantic Cruise from Miami Ending in Barcelona: 5/9

Day 1: Miami, Florida

Day 2: At Sea

Day 3: At Sea

Day 4: At Sea

Day 5: At Sea

Day 6: At Sea

Day 7: At Sea

Day 8: Ponta Delgada (Azores), Portugal

Day 9: At Sea

Day 10: Lisbon, Portugal

Day 11: Cadiz, Spain

Day 12: Gibraltar, United Kingdom

Day 13: Cartagena, Spain

Day 14: Barcelona, Spain

Remember, the best pricing is always available on release day and if you book your Disney Cruise Line vacation through Dreams Unlimited Travel – the official sponsor of the DIS – you can receive an exclusive discount in the form of a shipboard credit plus a complimentary gift basket.