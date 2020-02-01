The Bahamas Limiting Access to Their Ports, Including Castaway Cay, Due to Coronavirus

The Bahamas has began restricting accessing to their ports for guests that could’ve possibly been exposed to the coronavirus. For Disney Cruise Line ships, this affects both Nassau and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

A letter shared with the Disney Cruise Line Blog by a guest aboard the Disney Dream details the new advisory:

“Late this evening we also became aware that The Bahamas will not allow anyone to disembark in a Bahamian port of call if they have been to mainland China in the past 20 days.”

Guests were asked to contact guests services if the restriction applied to them.

Recently, Disney Cruise Line began more rigorous screening of passengers, denying boarding to guests that have traveled from or through mainland China in the 14 days prior to the start of their cruise.







Disney Cruise Line also continues to closely monitor the situation and any new restrictions or advisories, and is in contact with regional and international health agencies.

Source: Disney Cruise Line Blog